Flotek Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $12,106,000 declined by 38.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $33,900,000.

Outlook

Flotek Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Flotek Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74693

Price Action

52-week high: $3.09

52-week low: $0.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.77%

Company Overview

Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and other. The company operates in the Energy Chemistry Technologies segment which designs, develops, manufactures, packages, and markets chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, and stimulation activities. Geographically, the company operates in the US and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the US.