Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.97% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $4,234,000 rose by 116.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,010,000.

Outlook

Vuzix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/VUZI/mediaframe/43737/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.08

52-week low: $0.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 561.81%

Company Profile

Vuzix Corp is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds over 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.

 

