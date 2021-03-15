Earnings Preview for MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 16. Here is Benzinga's look at MISTRAS Group's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting MISTRAS Group's loss per share to be near $0.02 on sales of $145.88 million. MISTRAS Group reported a per-share profit of $0.03 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $178.99 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 166.67%. Sales would be down 18.5% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.24 -0.13 0.03 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.06 -0.24 0.03 Revenue Estimate 148.96 M 127.03 M 148.75 M 175.68 M Revenue Actual 147.89 M 124.44 M 159.47 M 178.99 M

Stock Performance

Shares of MISTRAS Group were trading at $10.69 as of March 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 227.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MISTRAS Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.