Potbelly: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) fell 3% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2750.00% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $74,866,000 declined by 26.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $77,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143696

Technicals

52-week high: $5.95

Company's 52-week low was at $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.38%

Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation owns and franchises hundreds of limited-service restaurants specializing in sandwiches and salads, shakes. The menu includes toasty sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts and, in breakfast locations it serves breakfast sandwiches and steel cut oatmeal. Most of its locations are company-owned and located in the United States, with Illinois and Texas housing far more locations than any other states. The company has franchise partners in a number of countries. Excluding the United States, most of Potbelly's franchises are in the Middle East.

