Recap: Comtech Q2 Earnings

\Shares of Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) moved higher by 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.62% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $161,292,000 declined by 0.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $137,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $610,000,000 and $620,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.comtechtel.com/investor-relations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.40

Company's 52-week low was at $11.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.74%

Company Overview

Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions. The company is engaged in designing, developing, producing and marketing products, systems, and services for communications solutions. It is engaged in two business segments, Commercial Solutions, and Government Solutions Segment.