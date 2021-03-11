 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Comtech Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

\Shares of Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) moved higher by 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.62% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $161,292,000 declined by 0.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $137,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $610,000,000 and $620,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.comtechtel.com/investor-relations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.40

Company's 52-week low was at $11.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.74%

Company Overview

Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions. The company is engaged in designing, developing, producing and marketing products, systems, and services for communications solutions. It is engaged in two business segments, Commercial Solutions, and Government Solutions Segment.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMTL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
A Preview Of Comtech Telecomms's Earnings
What Does Comtech's Debt Look Like?
A Look Into Comtech's Debt
Comtech Telecom Bags Multi-Million US Military Dollar Contract To Manufacture 190W Q-Band Amplifiers
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Comtech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com