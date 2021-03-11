Recap: Vail Resorts Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) rose 8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.17% over the past year to $3.62, which beat the estimate of $2.26.

Revenue of $684,644,000 declined by 25.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $641,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6pjn44xi

Price Action

52-week high was at $323.36

52-week low: $125.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.89%

Company Description

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.