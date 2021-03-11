Why ENGlobal's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) shares are trading higher Thursday after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company.

ENGlobal also reported a 2020 loss of 2 cents per share, up from a loss of 5 cents per share last year. Sales were up $64.45 million from $56.45 million last year.

Long $ENG Englobal PT $10

This is my Biden Speech Trade $ENG is both an infrastructure and clean energy play.

They build hydrogen plants. — Will Meade (@realwillmeade) March 11, 2021

President Biden’s address is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

ENGlobal shares are trading higher by 45.6% at $6.58 at the time of publication.