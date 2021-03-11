Aemetis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) decreased 11.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 103.03% over the past year to ($0.67), which missed the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $37,330,000 decreased by 28.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $48,930,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/40258

Technicals

52-week high: $19.98

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 542.99%

Company Description

Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates a approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company operate in two reportable geographic segments North America and India.