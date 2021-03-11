Recap: XPEL Q4 Earnings

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.41% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $48,607,000 up by 23.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $45,770,000.

Looking Ahead

XPEL hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2148/40119

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.77

52-week low: $7.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.23%

Company Overview

XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.