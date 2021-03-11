 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 523.08% year over year to ($1.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $57,743,000 decreased by 56.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $59,570,000.

Guidance

The company sees FY22 sales of $270 million-$290 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/koita3i2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.82

52-week low: $6.00

Price action over last quarter: down 18.24%

Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.

 

Related Articles (ASPS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com