Recap: Genesco Q4 Earnings

Shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.68% over the past year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Revenue of $636,801,000 decreased by 6.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $617,550,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c5vz5ic5

Price Action

52-week high: $52.29

52-week low: $5.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.60%

Company Profile

Genesco Inc sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments namely Journeys Group, derives maximum revenue which comprised of Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains, e-commerce operations, and catalog. Its Schuh Group, comprised of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group, comprised of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and catalog and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, comprised of Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss & Company.