Earnings Outlook for Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Luna Innovations analysts model for earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $24.45 million. In the same quarter last year, Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.07 on sales of $19.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.29% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 25.51% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Luna Innovations's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.04 0.01 0.07 Revenue Estimate 20.60 M 18.37 M 16.95 M 18.15 M Revenue Actual 21.05 M 18.58 M 17.14 M 19.48 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Luna Innovations are up 122.46%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Luna Innovations is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.