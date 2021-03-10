Preview: Concrete Pumping Holdings's Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Concrete Pumping Holdings's per-share loss will be near $0.05 on sales of $68.31 million, according to Wall Street analysts. Concrete Pumping Holdings's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.06 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $73.94 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 16.67%. Revenue would be down 7.61% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 -0.07 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 0.04 -0.08 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 79.93 M 79.74 M 72.77 M 73.52 M Revenue Actual 79.19 M 77.13 M 74.04 M 73.94 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings were trading at $6.42 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Concrete Pumping Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.