comScore: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $89,990,000 declined by 5.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,000,000.

Outlook

comScore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

comScore hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxpaji3t

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.50

52-week low: $1.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.27%

Company Overview

comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries. Its products are primarily categorized into audience measurement products and services, advertising products and services, and enterprise solutions. The audience measurement products and services help clients measure the size and features of online users. The advertising products and services provide customers with solutions to optimize and assess digital advertising performance. The enterprise solutions help customers optimize businesses through digital media analytics. The company generates almost all its revenue from the United States, Europe, and Canada.