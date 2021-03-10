Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q4 Earnings

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) moved higher by 7.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.50% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $93,660,000 declined by 10.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $90,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tg54ct4o

Technicals

52-week high: $8.50

52-week low: $1.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.97%

Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.