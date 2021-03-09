CytoSorbents: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 91.67% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $11,956,000 higher by 60.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,950,000.

Outlook

CytoSorbents Says 'we expect our first quarter 2021 product sales will exceed product sales reported in the first quarter of 2020'

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1430688&tp_key=c1b277a866

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.74

52-week low: $3.60

Price action over last quarter: down 1.57%

Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp is a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its European Union approved CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients in around 55 countries.The company is conducting its pivotal REFRESH 2 - AKI cardiac surgery trial, designed to support U.S. FDA approval. The company's product portfolio consists of CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, VetResQ, HemoDefend, K ontrol, and DrugSorb. The company has around 19 issued U.S. patents, multiple patents issued internationally, and a broad patent application portfolio pending.