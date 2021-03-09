Preview: Build-A-Bear Workshop's Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.16 and sales around $90.49 million. In the same quarter last year, Build-A-Bear Workshop announced EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $104.58 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60.0% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. Build-A-Bear Workshop's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.80 0.08 0.27 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.82 -0.83 0.40 Revenue Estimate 72.93 M 31.79 M 81.38 M 103.29 M Revenue Actual 74.67 M 40.35 M 46.62 M 104.58 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop were trading at $7.42 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 167.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.