Campbell Soup's Earnings: A Preview

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.84 and sales around $2.30 billion. In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup posted EPS of $0.72 on sales of $2.16 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 16.67%. Revenue would be have grown 6.38% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Campbell Soup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.60 0.71 0.66 EPS Actual 1.02 0.63 0.83 0.72 Revenue Estimate 2.32 B 2.08 B 2.17 B 2.15 B Revenue Actual 2.34 B 2.11 B 2.24 B 2.16 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup were trading at $46.99 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.