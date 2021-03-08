Casey's General Stores: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.29% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $2,008,000,000 declined by 10.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Outlook

Casey's General Stores hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Casey's General Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $213.62

52-week low: $114.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.41%

Company Overview

Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates over 2,000 convenience stores in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide self-service gasoline, grocery items, and processed foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches. Casey's operates its own distribution centres, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns of its real estate, including nearly all of the stores, the distribution centres, and some of its subsidiaries' facilities. More than half of the company's stores are located in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.