Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to ($0.44), which beat the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $380,000 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $200,000.

Guidance

Syndax Sees Q1 2021 R&D Expenses $25M-$30M; Sees Total Operating Expenses $30M-$35M
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Sees FY 2021 R&D Expenses $90M-$100M; Sees FY 2021 Total Operating Expenses $110M-$120M

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wdaqmgg3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.85

Company's 52-week low was at $6.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.96%

Company Overview

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The company's product candidate are entinostat which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body's immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through the region of United States.

 

