Recap: SI-BONE Q4 Earnings

Shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.22% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $22,144,000 rose by 11.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,080,000.

Looking Ahead

SI-BONE hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $92,000,000 and $94,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/asejw3qq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $33.45

Company's 52-week low was at $7.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.73%

Company Profile

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.