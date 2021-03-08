Recap: SI-BONE Q4 Earnings
Shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 22.22% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).
Revenue of $22,144,000 rose by 11.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,080,000.
Looking Ahead
SI-BONE hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $92,000,000 and $94,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 08, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/asejw3qq
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $33.45
Company's 52-week low was at $7.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 33.73%
Company Profile
SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.
