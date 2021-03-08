Preview: InspireMD's Earnings

On Tuesday, March 09, InspireMD (AMEX:NSPR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for InspireMD is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

InspireMD EPS will likely be near $0.06 while revenue will be around $1.10 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, InspireMD announced EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $1.01 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 89.47%. Revenue would be up 8.59% from the same quarter last year. InspireMD's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.63 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.43 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 200.00 K 1.00 M 1.60 M Revenue Actual 313.00 K 1.03 M 1.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD were trading at $0.744 as of March 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. InspireMD is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.