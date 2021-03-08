 Skip to main content

Magic Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.54% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $104,573,000 higher by 15.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $94,700,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $420,000,000 and $430,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.magicsoftware.com/investors/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.35

Company's 52-week low was at $6.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.28%

Company Overview

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd is a software development company. The company's operating segment includes Software Services and IT Professional Services. It generates maximum revenue from the IT Professional Services segment. IT Professional Services segment offers advanced and flexible IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Israel; Europe; Japan, and Other countries.

 

