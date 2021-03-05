Hallador Energy's Earnings: A Preview

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hallador Energy reporting earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.10 million. Hallador Energy's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.05 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $78.74 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 140.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 13.52% from the same quarter last year. Hallador Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.02 0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.06 0.01 -0.12 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 73.90 M 60.50 M 67.90 M 76.40 M Revenue Actual 65.13 M 52.08 M 62.54 M 78.74 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy were trading at $1.63 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hallador Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.