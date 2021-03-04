Cellectis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) were flatin after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.55% year over year to ($0.88), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $15,632,000 rose by 146.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,640,000.

Outlook

Cellectis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cellectis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/events-and-webcasts/fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.71

52-week low: $7.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.82%

Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves. The company reports two segments: Therapeutics and Plants. Its Therapeutics segment focuses on novel cancer therapies, while its Plants segment focuses on agricultural biotechnology.