Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) moved higher by 24.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15400.00% year over year to $6.20, which beat the estimate of $4.05.

Revenue of $294,978,000 rose by 3417.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $199,440,000.

Guidance

Fulgent Genetics Sees FY21 EPS ~$12.50 Vs. $11.55 Est., Sales ~$800M Vs. $600.24M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jf6vsajc

Technicals

52-week high: $189.89

52-week low: $6.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 246.36%

Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to a disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis.