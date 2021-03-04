Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q1 Earnings

Shares of Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 575.00% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $230,147,000 up by 17.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $201,370,000.

Guidance

Quanex Sees FY21 Sales Growth 12% In North American Fenestration Unit, ~5% Sales Growth In North American Cabinet Components Unit, ~22% Sales Growth In European Fenestration Unit

Quanex Sees FY21 Net Sales $945M-$965M, Adj. EBITDA $112M-$122M

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.59

Company's 52-week low was at $7.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.35%

Company Description

Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants and precision-formed metal and wood products among others. Its three operating segments are North American Fenestration being the key revenue driver, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.