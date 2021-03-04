Costco Wholesale: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.90% year over year to $2.14, which missed the estimate of $2.45.

Revenue of $44,769,000,000 higher by 14.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,780,000,000.

Guidance

Costco Wholesale hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.costco.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-earnings-call-and-february-sales

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $393.15

52-week low: $276.34

Price action over last quarter: down 16.08%

Company Profile

The leading warehouse club, Costco has 795 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2020), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (13%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 sales, with hardlines 17%, ancillary businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, fresh food 14%, and softlines 10%. Costco's warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 6% of Costco's global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).