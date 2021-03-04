Guidewire Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.62% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $180,062,000 higher by 3.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,290,000.

Outlook

Guidewire Software Sees Q3 Sales $155M-$159M Vs $166.68M Estimates, FY21 Sales $725M-$733M Vs $733.73M Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjzuqw96

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $134.22

52-week low: $71.64

Price action over last quarter: down 11.55%

Company Description

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.