Guidewire Software: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 47.62% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $180,062,000 higher by 3.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,290,000.
Outlook
Guidewire Software Sees Q3 Sales $155M-$159M Vs $166.68M Estimates, FY21 Sales $725M-$733M Vs $733.73M Estimates
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjzuqw96
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $134.22
52-week low: $71.64
Price action over last quarter: down 11.55%
Company Description
Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.
