Earnings Outlook For OFS Capital

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, March 05. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.2 and sales around $10.83 million. OFS Capital EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.34. Revenue was $13.42 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 41.18%. Revenue would be down 19.29% from the year-ago period. OFS Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.20 0.32 0.35 EPS Actual 0.2 0.19 0.30 0.34 Revenue Estimate 10.76 M 11.67 M 13.04 M 13.95 M Revenue Actual 10.49 M 10.98 M 12.87 M 13.42 M

Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Capital were trading at $8.03 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OFS Capital is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.