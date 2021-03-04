Global Ship Lease: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) fell 0.1% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.81% year over year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $69,970,000 up by 3.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,180,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Global Ship Lease hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/enduf9vb

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.69

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.82%

Company Description

Global Ship Lease Inc operates in the container shipping industry. The company owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container liner companies. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from charters to CMA CGM. Its fleet consisted of more than 18 containerships.