Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Shares of Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) decreased 0.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.67% year over year to ($0.07), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $91,900,000 up by 18.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Ranpak Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ranpak Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Franpak-hold-conference-call-discuss-184700965.html&eventid=2947572&sessionid=1&key=E19999B34CD7E6ABFCC15CB8C3E17943&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.21

Company's 52-week low was at $5.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 86.16%

Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp is a provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-Commerce and industrial supply chains. The company offers a full suite of protective packaging systems and paper consumables. It operates its business in the United States and Europe.

 

