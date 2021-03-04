 Skip to main content

Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) decreased 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 42.11% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $30,737,000,000 up by 6.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $30,860,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.75 and $2.95.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.kroger.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.99

Company's 52-week low was at $27.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.93%

Company Profile

Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,757 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2019. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 300 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2019. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around a third of its own-brand units (and 42% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in 90% of its major markets (as of late 2019, according to Planet Retail and Edge Retail Insight data cited by the company). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.

 

