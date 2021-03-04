Recap: Arbutus Biopharma Q4 Earnings
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).
Revenue of $2,386,000 higher by 47.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 08:45 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kv9k7xnj
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $9.02
52-week low: $0.88
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.58%
Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers, develops and commercializes cure for patients suffering from Hepatitis B infection. It is focused on developing a portfolio of drug candidates with multiple mechanisms of action and also involved in licensing of Lipid nanoparticle technology.
