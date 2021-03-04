 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Arbutus Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $2,386,000 higher by 47.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kv9k7xnj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.02

52-week low: $0.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.58%

Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers, develops and commercializes cure for patients suffering from Hepatitis B infection. It is focused on developing a portfolio of drug candidates with multiple mechanisms of action and also involved in licensing of Lipid nanoparticle technology.

 

Related Articles (ABUS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
Earnings Preview: Arbutus Biopharma
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
Assembly Bio/Arbutus Bio Start Testing Vebicorvir/AB-729 Triplet Therapy In HBV Infection
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com