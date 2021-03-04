Recap: Arbutus Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $2,386,000 higher by 47.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kv9k7xnj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.02

52-week low: $0.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.58%

Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers, develops and commercializes cure for patients suffering from Hepatitis B infection. It is focused on developing a portfolio of drug candidates with multiple mechanisms of action and also involved in licensing of Lipid nanoparticle technology.