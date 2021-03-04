Recap: Marcus Q4 Earnings

Shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) fell 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 469.70% year over year to ($1.22), which missed the estimate of ($1.17).

Revenue of $36,704,000 declined by 82.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $62,790,000.

Outlook

Marcus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marcus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/snob8rxz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.47

Company's 52-week low was at $6.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 158.19%

Company Overview

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Movie Theatres and hotels and resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Movie Theatres segment.