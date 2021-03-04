 Skip to main content

argenx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) fell 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 60.08% year over year to ($4.21), which missed the estimate of ($3.19).

Revenue of $7,587,000 declined by 60.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $19,310,000.

Looking Ahead

argenx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

argenx hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.argenx.com/investors/events-presentations#

Price Action

52-week high: $382.15

Company's 52-week low was at $103.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.20%

Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.

 

