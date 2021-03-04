Recap: Baozun Q4 Earnings

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) moved higher by 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.03% year over year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $512,904,000 rose by 28.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $521,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dreiqbfq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.00

Company's 52-week low was at $22.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.30%

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.