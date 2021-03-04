 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Baozun Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) moved higher by 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.03% year over year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $512,904,000 rose by 28.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $521,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dreiqbfq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.00

Company's 52-week low was at $22.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.30%

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Baozun Expands Luxury Brand Footprint In China With Full Jet Acquisition
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com