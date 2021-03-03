Recap: Northwest Pipe Q4 Earnings

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 53.66% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $69,381,000 declined by 3.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $70,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Northwest Pipe hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.08

52-week low: $18.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.61%

Company Description

Northwest Pipe Co manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company operates in only one business segment, Water Infrastructure. The Water Infrastructure segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems, as well as reinforced concrete pipe and protective linings, primarily for use in drinking water infrastructure. The company derives sales revenue from the United States and Canada, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.