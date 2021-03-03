Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 77.27% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $159,548,000 up by 21.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.05

Company's 52-week low was at $7.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.86%

Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.