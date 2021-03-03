Recap: Culp Q3 Earnings

Shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 65.31% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $79,341,000 rose by 10.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $74,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Culp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.88

Company's 52-week low was at $5.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.90%

Company Profile

Culp Inc manufacturers, sources, and markets mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs and upholstery fabrics including cut and sewn kits used in the production of upholstered furniture. The company has two operating segments Mattress fabrics and Upholstery fabrics. The mattress fabrics segment, also known as Culp Home Fashions, manufactures and markets mattress fabrics and mattress covers to bedding manufacturers. The upholstery fabrics segment markets fabrics for residential and commercial furniture, including jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane leather look fabrics.