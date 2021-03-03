Recap: MYR Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.79% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $607,970,000 higher by 6.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $580,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $67.78

Company's 52-week low was at $16.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.33%

Company Overview

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution network and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.