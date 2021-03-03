Recap: Barrett Business Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 38.41% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $233,176,000 decreased by 4.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $229,870,000.

Outlook

Barrett Business Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Barrett Business Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143666

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $75.63

Company's 52-week low was at $27.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.05%

Company Overview

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll taxes services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.