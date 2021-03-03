A Preview Of Global Ship Lease's Earnings

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Global Ship Lease analysts model for earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $69.18 million. In the same quarter last year, Global Ship Lease reported EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $67.55 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 59.26% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Global Ship Lease's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.32 0.19 0.38 EPS Actual 0.77 0.42 0.59 0.27 Revenue Estimate 70.12 M 72.03 M 71.11 M 68.13 M Revenue Actual 70.52 M 71.38 M 70.95 M 67.55 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease were trading at $14.73 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 189.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Global Ship Lease is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.