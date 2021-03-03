Toro's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, March 04, Toro (NYSE:TTC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Toro is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Toro EPS will likely be near $0.74 while revenue will be around $848.93 million, according to analysts. Toro EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.64. Sales were $767.48 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 15.62%. Revenue would be up 10.61% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.55 1.33 0.58 EPS Actual 0.64 0.82 0.92 0.64 Revenue Estimate 772.14 M 772.58 M 1.16 B 790.40 M Revenue Actual 840.96 M 840.97 M 929.40 M 767.48 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Toro are up 39.53%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Toro is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.