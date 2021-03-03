 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dollar Tree: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.99% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $6,768,000,000 up by 7.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,790,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pi59of58

Technicals

52-week high: $115.45

52-week low: $60.20

Price action over last quarter: down 12.33%

Company Profile

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,500 shops under its namesake banner and more than 7,700 Family Dollar units. The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2019 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal merchandise. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 77% of fiscal 2019 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 8% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2021
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Dollar Tree Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Tuesday's Market Minute: Riding Retail's Recovery
Dollar Tree's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com