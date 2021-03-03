Dollar Tree: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.99% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $6,768,000,000 up by 7.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,790,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pi59of58

Technicals

52-week high: $115.45

52-week low: $60.20

Price action over last quarter: down 12.33%

Company Profile

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,500 shops under its namesake banner and more than 7,700 Family Dollar units. The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2019 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal merchandise. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 77% of fiscal 2019 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 8% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.