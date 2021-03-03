Recap: OptiNose Q4 Earnings

Shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.69% over the past year to ($0.46), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $16,347,000 rose by 47.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,930,000.

Guidance

Optinose expects FY21 XHANCE sales to be at least $80 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpxuu59h

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.00

52-week low: $3.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.16%

Company Description

OptiNose Inc is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat, and allergy specialists. The lead product of the company, XHANCE nasal spray, which utilizes proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system, to deliver a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The XHANCE is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation high and deep in the nasal passages in regions not adequately reached by intranasal steroids. The pipeline products of the company include XHANCE, OPN-300, OPN-021, and AVP-825.