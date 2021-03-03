Ituran Location & Control: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.45% over the past year to $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $63,613,000 decreased by 3.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $62,820,000.

Guidance

Ituran Location & Control hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ituran Location & Control hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $23.54

Company's 52-week low was at $11.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.36%

Company Description

Ituran Location and Control Ltd is a provider of location-based services. The company operates in two segments namely Telematics services and Telematics products. The Telematics services segment consists of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics product segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification.