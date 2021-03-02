Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.46% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $360,400,000 declined by 5.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $350,600,000.

Looking Ahead

ParkOhio Sees FY21 Organic Sales Growth 8-12% Year Over Year Range

Price Action

52-week high: $35.99

52-week low: $10.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.42%

Company Description

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a United States based company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segment namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Geographically, business of the group is amplifying across the region of United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and other. The company derives most of the revenue from Supply Technologies segment which provides customer with total supply management services such as engineering and design support, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery and electronic billing services for a range of production components.