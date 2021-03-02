Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q4 Earnings

Shares of Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 51.16% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $10,066,000 declined by 22.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,130,000.

Guidance

Horizon Tech Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.30

52-week low: $4.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.26%

Company Description

Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.