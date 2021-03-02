 Skip to main content

Recap: Hewlett Packard Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.18% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $6,833,000,000 declined by 1.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,720,000,000.

Outlook

HP Enterprise Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.38-$0.44 vs $0.38 Estimate; Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $1.60-$1.78 To $1.70-$1.88 vs $1.67 Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpe/mediaframe/43514/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.97

Company's 52-week low was at $7.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.74%

Company Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services. HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.

 

